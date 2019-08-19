19 Aug 2019

Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard DMS/CCCM: January - June 2019

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, Shelter Cluster
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (535.62 KB)

The dashboard highlights the response provided by DMS/CCCM Sector partners since January 2019. Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) activities continued with partners closely monitoring CCCM activities to ensure stronger focus on community participation. Site facilitation in 136 sites, hosting 732,366 individuals, continued with an emphasis on Focus Group Discussions (FGDs), complaints and feedback mechanisms, community sensitizations and household-to-household engagements. Partners continued to distribute tools for flood prevention and mitigation including trainings on how to use the tools provided, in camps across Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Jere, Konduga, Maiduguri, Mafa, Monguno, Ngala and Pulka LGAs of Borno State. In addition, drainages in some of these locations were constructed and/or cleaned to reduce the impact of flooding. To further enhance access to humanitarian assistance, CCCM partners biometrically registered 20,851 eligible individuals biometrically, bringing the total registered since January to 76,031 individuals.

International Organization for Migration:
