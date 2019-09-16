16 Sep 2019

Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard DMS/CCCM: January - July 2019

from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, Shelter Cluster
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
The dashboard highlights the response provided by DMS/CCCM Sector partners in July 2019. Both onsite and mobile site facilitation was provided in 136 sites hosting 732,366 individuals all in Borno State. Biometric registration of eligible individuals continues with 11,755 individuals being registered in July thereby making the total number of individuals biometrically registered to be 87,786. Reception centers for the management of new arrivals in 6 locations across Borno state continued.

