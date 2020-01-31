Nigeria
Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard DMS/CCCM - Camp Coordination and Camp Management (DMS): January 2020
The dashboard highlights the response provided by the DMS/CCCM Sector partners in January 2020. Both onsite and mobile site facilitation was provided in 142 sites hosting 736,689 individuals all in Borno State. Biometric registration of eligible individuals continues with 11,575 individuals being registered in January. Reception centers for the management of new arrivals in 7 locations across Borno state continued.
- International Organization for Migration
