Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard DMS/CCCM - Camp Coordination and Camp Management (DMS): September 2020

The month of September, saw the continuity of the sector and its partners’ swiftly advocating/mobilizing for prompt response towards bridging the cross-sectoral gaps as reported/raised by the CCCM operational partners. The partners where able to conduct 110 site coordination meetings out of the 174 IDP sites benefitting from CCCM interventions.

Additionally, sensitization and campaign awareness activities in the fight to control the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic was emphasized. Community participation through focus group discussions, house-to-house sessions and equipping the population with preventive measures on COVID 19 and certain camp activities such environmental sanitation, hand washing campaigns, physical distancing continued to be a daily routine in camps and camps like settings.