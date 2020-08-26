Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard DMS/CCCM - Camp Coordination and Camp Management (DMS): July 2020

Community volunteers trained in rapid response and provided with basic site maintenance tools such as water pumps, shovels, sand and sand bags, rakes, hoes, wheel barrows, rain boots and rain coats were engaged to support camp residents in responding to the rain and windstorm damages so as to reduce the impact of the flash floods in the camps and help control water from entering into their shelters. Shelter reinforcement and support have been constantly advocated for and other damaged facilities onsite cross sectoral.