Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard DMS/CCCM - Camp Coordination and Camp Management (DMS): June 2020

COVID-19 preparedness and response planning is still on-going in camps and camps-like setting with Bakasi piloting an awareness survey on community response, containment methods and referral pathways. Banki’s first batch of 297 spontaneous returnee-refugees from Cameroon completed their initial 14 days in the quarantine safe space, and now awaits to join their families in Bama, Pulka and Gwoza when conditions to travel allows. Construction of Quarantine safe spaces is under way in Banki, Pulka and Gwoza while several other locations await provision of land by local authorities. SOPs for quarantine center management have been drafted by CCCM agencies in collaboration with Health partners on site.