Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard DMS/CCCM - Camp Coordination and Camp Management (DMS): May 2020

The dashboard highlights the response provided by DMS/CCCM Sector partners in May 2020. Both onsite and mobile site facilitation was provided in 166 sites hosting 772,486 individuals all in Borno and Adamawa States. Biometric registration of eligible individuals continued with 30,358 individuals being registered from January and May. Reception centers for the management of new arrivals in 9 locations across Borno state are maintained functional.