Nigeria
Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard DMS/CCCM - Camp Coordination and Camp Management (DMS): April 2020
Attachments
The dashboard highlights the response provided by DMS/CCCM Sector partners in April 2020. Both onsite and mobile site facilitation was provided in 157 sites hosting 792,479 individuals all in Borno and Adamawa States. Biometric registration of eligible individuals continued with 845 individuals being registered in April. Reception centers for the management of new arrivals in 8 locations across Borno state are maintained functional.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.