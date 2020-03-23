Nigeria: Sector Monitoring Dashboard DMS/CCCM - Camp Coordination and Camp Management (DMS): February 2020

The dashboard highlights the response provided by DMS/CCCM Sector partners in February 2020. Both onsite and mobile site facilitation was provided in 157 sites hosting 792,479 individuals all in Borno and Adamawa States. Biometric registration of eligible individuals continued with 9,645 individuals being registered between January and February. Reception centers for the management of new arrivals in 8 locations across Borno state are maintained functional.