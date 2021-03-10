Nigeria: Satellite Imagery Analysis - Cropland change analysis in hard-to-access areas

The security context in parts of northern Nigeria continues to hamper agricultural monitoring and national food security analyses. In collaboration with the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC), WFP uses high-resolution satellite images to evaluate cropland changes in hard-to-reach areas of north-eastern and north-western Nigeria, comparing the situation at the end of the 2020 agricultural season with a baseline prior the beginning of the security crisis (NE: 2010, NW: 2017). In addition, for Borno state, a comparison of yearly changes between 2020 and 2019 is also conducted. The resulting products complement the available information on cultivated agricultural areas, traditionally collected through field surveys.

This note briefly describes the methodology of the analysis and presents the main results, providing an overview of the post-harvest situation in 2020 in 76 LGAs in Nigeria, with regard to the security incidents that have occurred since the beginning of the year. Finally, this document proposes ways in which these products can be used in the Cadre Harmonisé process, more specifically to inform the analysis of contributing factors.