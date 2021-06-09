Nigeria’s state peacebuilding institutions: Early success and continuing challenges

Facing clashes and insurgencies, Nigerian states have created peacebuilding agencies.

By: Darren Kew

Three states in Nigeria's conflict-prone Middle Belt—Plateau, Kaduna, and Adamawa—have established peace institutions in recent years. Although the young agencies have made strides toward organizing improved initiatives to quell religious, ethnic, and farmer-herder conflicts in the region, all three face daunting funding and structural challenges. This report provides recommendations for increasing the agencies’ financial stability and organizational independence, helping them build peace in their own states and serve as a model for other states to launch their own peace institutes.

Read the report on USIP's website.