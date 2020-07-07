Nigeria’s Conditional Cash Transfer Programme to support poor women and girls and their menstrual health and hygiene

ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government of Nigeria has pledged its support to protect the dignity of menstruating women and girls in Nigeria during a World Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHD) event.

The honourable Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, stated that the Ministry would find ways to incorporate teenage girls and women in Nigeria into its Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme to support them in the purchase of hygiene materials for their monthly menstrual period.

The CCT programme is designed to benefit poor and vulnerable households with a monthly stipend of 5,000 Nigerian nairas (US$13.83). Beneficiaries also receive training as well as financial and technical support to start small businesses.

“I assure you that we are ready to partner and collaborate to see that we support our vulnerable groups, especially women and teenage girls, by giving monthly stipends to support them, so that they can earn something and be able to buy all the necessary hygiene materials that they need during this period of their lives,” said Mr Farouq.

The honourable Dame Pauline Talen, Minister of Women Affairs, stressed that lack of access to menstrual hygiene products, menstrual hygiene education and sanitation infrastructure negatively impacts women and girls’ ability to reach their full potential in school, in the workplace, or at home. She also flagged a project to distribute around one million sanitary pads to women and teenage girls to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

The MHD event, which was organized by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development in collaboration with Water Supply Sanitation and Collaborative Council (WSSCC) and other partners, included the distribution of menstrual hygiene kits to women and girls present at the ceremony in Kado village, Abuja. Ms Talen commended partners for their support to the Ministry.

“This event is significant as it shows that Federal Government recognizes the importance of menstrual health and hygiene of women and girls in Nigeria”.