Nigeria – Rise in cholera cases (DG ECHO, WCA Cholera Platform) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 July 2021)

18 out of the 36 states of Nigeria are effected by a cholera epidemic with 3,650 cases and 47 total deaths reported in the last two weeks.

Inter-community transmission is particularly active in Bauchi and Kano states which have recorded 2,535 cases and 18 deaths (case fatality rate 0.7%) and 572 cases including 19 (case faltality rate 3.3%) deaths respectively in the last two weeks.