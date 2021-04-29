Nigeria: Return Intention Survey North-east Nigeria (April 2021)

2. INTRODUCTION

The displacement situation in the conflict-affected northeastern region of Nigeria is highly complex. Although the violence generated by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAG) remains the main driver of displacement by large numbers, climate change is exacerbating existing tensions and nourishes communal clashes and conflict. The region is also significantly exposed to natural disasters such as large-scale floods. The escalation of the violence in 2014 resulted in a multidimensional humanitarian crisis and mass displacement across the region. Seven years later, north-east Nigeria continues to host large numbers of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), refugees and returnees.

To better understand the scope of displacement and to assess the needs of the affected populations, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Nigeria Office, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and relevant State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs), commenced its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme in September 2014. The main objective of the DTM programme is to provide support to the Government and humanitarian partners by establishing a comprehensive system that collects and analyses data, and disseminates information on IDPs and returnees in order to ensure effective and timely assistance to the affected populations. The DTM is implemented at several geographical and administrative levels to obtain the most accurate information possible. This includes at the levels of the Local Government Areas (LGAs), wards and villages.

As part of its DTM programme, IOM Nigeria has incorporated a Return Intention Survey (RIS) that was conducted at household level in the northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. While new displacements continue to occur across the region, it is noted that an increasing number of IDPs and refugees have returned to their locations of origin. As per Round 35 of DTM assessments in north-east Nigeria, 1,742,907 returnees were identified, confirming the increasing trend towards return movements. Considering the growing numbers of returnees in the region, IOM deemed necessary to assess the return intentions of individuals who are currently still displaced in order to provide reintegration assistance to those who already have returned to their areas of origin, as well as to those who intend to return in the near future.

This report aims to provide accurate and reliable information on the return intentions of IDPs residing both in camps/ camp-like settings and among host communities, in order to ensure a safe and dignified return movement and to allow the Government and humanitarian partners to effectively assist displaced populations in north-east Nigeria to achieve a durable solution. By presenting information on future intentions, often influenced by the security situation in locations of origin and the search for livelihood opportunities, this report attempts to provide a better understanding of the decision- making process of internaly displaced individuals with regards to a future return home, and the conditions necessary for the return movement to be sustainable.