Nigeria: Return Intention Survey - Federal Training Centre (Dalori I) - Borno - North-East Zone, December 2021

The Return Intention Survey in Federal Training Centre Camp (Dalori I) was conducted at a household level between 1 and 2 December 2021. The camp is located in Konduga LGA, Borno State. A total of 441 households responded to the questionnaire, representing a sample of 11 per cent of the total IDP population. They were randomly selected from an estimated 4,088 households that are currently residing in the camp. All households reported that they were displaced as a result of the ongoing insurgency in North-east Nigeria.