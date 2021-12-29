Nigeria: Return Intention Survey Dashboard — Teachers Village Camp, Borno State (December 2021)

The Return Intention Survey in Teachers Village Camp was conducted at a household level between 1 and 3 December 2021. The camp is located in Maiduguri M.C. LGA, Borno State. A total of 213 households responded to the questionnaire, representing a sample of 7 per cent of the total IDP population. They were randomly selected from an estimated 3,203 households that are currently residing in Teachers Village Camp. All households reported that they were displaced as a result of the ongoing insurgency in North-east Nigeria.