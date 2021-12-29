Nigeria: Return Intention Survey Dashboard — Stadium Camp, Borno State (December 2021)

The Return Intention Survey in Stadium Camp was conducted at a household level between 1 and 3 December 2021. The camp is located in Maiduguri M.C. LGA, Borno State. A total of 255 households responded to the questionnaire, representing a sample of 10 per cent of the total IDP population. They were randomly selected from an estimated 2,478 households that are currently residing in Stadium Camp. All households reported that they were displaced as a result of the ongoing insurgency in North-east Nigeria.