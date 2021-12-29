Nigeria: Return Intention Survey - Bakassi Camp - Borno - North-East Zone, November 2021

The Return Intention Survey was conducted at a household level between 20 November and 23 November 2021 in Bakassi Camp, located in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (M.M.C.) LGA in Borno State. A total of 421 households responded to the questionnaire, representing a sample of 5 per cent of the total IDP population. They were randomly selected from an estimated 7,863 households that are currently residing in Bakassi Camp. All households reported that they were displaced as a result of the on-going insurgency in North-east Nigeria.