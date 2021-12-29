Nigeria: Return Intention Survey - 250 Housing Estate (Dalori II) - Borno - North-East Zone, December 2021

The Return Intention Survey in 250 Housing Estate Camp (Dalori II) was conducted at a household level between 1 December and 2 December 2021. The camp is located in Konduga LGA in Borno State. A total of 242 households responded to the questionnaire, representing a sample of 9 per cent of the total IDP population. They were randomly selected from an estimated 2,714 households that are currently residing in 250 Housing Estate Camp. All households reported that they were displaced as a result of the on-going insurgency in North-east Nigeria.