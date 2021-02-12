Nigeria
Nigeria: Responding to humanitarian needs in a context complicated by COVID19
We have continued to work across Nigeria in states where armed conflict and other situations of violence persist. More than 1.9 million people are internally displaced in the North-East alone while over half a million people have been displaced in some North-Central and North-West states.
Our work often takes place alongside the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) in delivering emergency assistance to affected populations. In 2020, the humanitarian situation in these areas was further compounded by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While this affected the pace of interventions from the beginning of the year, adaptive protective measures were subsequently integrated into our operational responses allowing for timely and impactful interventions. With increasing infection rates, emphasis was placed on sensitizing affected populations on how to protect themselves and decrease the risk of infection as well as ensuring that livelihoods were improved and sustained to mitigate the economic challenges posed by COVID-19.
Highlights of our work in Nigeria in 2020
354,599 people received food assistance. 12,070 received support to start or support their businesses.
286,204 people received seeds and tools to support their agricultural activities
30,717 people benefitted from the construction of temporary shelters in camps.
249,618 people now have improved access to water and hygiene.
578,042 consultations were carried out in 23 ICRC-supported health facilities.
155,922 people received essential household items