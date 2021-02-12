Nigeria: Responding to humanitarian needs in a context complicated by COVID19

We have continued to work across Nigeria in states where armed conflict and other situations of violence persist. More than 1.9 million people are internally displaced in the North-East alone while over half a million people have been displaced in some North-Central and North-West states.

Our work often takes place alongside the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) in delivering emergency assistance to affected populations. In 2020, the humanitarian situation in these areas was further compounded by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While this affected the pace of interventions from the beginning of the year, adaptive protective measures were subsequently integrated into our operational responses allowing for timely and impactful interventions. With increasing infection rates, emphasis was placed on sensitizing affected populations on how to protect themselves and decrease the risk of infection as well as ensuring that livelihoods were improved and sustained to mitigate the economic challenges posed by COVID-19.

Highlights of our work in Nigeria in 2020