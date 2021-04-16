Nigeria: Research Terms of Reference: Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) NGA2009 (February 2021, V1)

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

The conflict in northeast Nigeria over the past ten years has led to a total of 7.9 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states at the beginning of 2020 (compared to the 7.1 million recorded in January 2019). However, OCHA reports that the number has increased to 10.6 million at the end of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The use of cash and voucher assistance (CVA) in the BAY states (Borno, Adamawa and Yobe) was strategized beginning in 2013 and operationalized from 2014. In 2019, over 1.5 million individuals were assisted through CVA by 39 partners in the BAY states.

Despite the scale of the CVA response in northeast Nigeria, there is currently no systematic monitoring of the MEB (Minimum Expenditure Basket) across the BAY states, and gaps remain in the coverage of all existing market monitoring initiatives accessible to humanitarian actors, both geographically and thematically. Some members of the Nigeria Cash Working Group (CWG) conduct ad hoc price monitoring in their own geographical areas of operation, but these exist as silos across which indicators and item specifications are not harmonized, making it harder to cross-compare prices among implementing partners and geographies. The World Food Programme (WFP) conducts price monitoring of essential food items across northeast Nigeria, but it is limited to a handful of essential food items from the MEB. Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) also monitors the prices of some key food items in major markets across Nigeria, but this monitoring is limited to only the largest cities. Finally, REACH itself, in consultation with the CWG, ran a Rapid Market Monitoring Initiative between May and July 2020 to inform the COVID-19 response, but this initiative is currently inactive.

Given the gaps in currently available information, there is a need for a joint, multi-sectoral market monitoring initiative with dedicated capacity to analyze and disseminate data from all relevant markets and geographies where humanitarian partners operate. This joint effort harmonizes data collection and combines resources of humanitarian actors throughout the country, which will lead to greater coverage, effectiveness, and operational applicability for market monitoring systems for cash actors in the BAY states.

To address the outlined information gaps and consolidate existing data collection efforts, REACH will work in close collaboration with the CWG to launch and coordinate a full-fledged Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) monitoring all relevant commodities in the Nigeria Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) between March 2021 and March 2023. This initiative will help to develop an evidence base for the potential expansion of CVA and future changes to CVA programming. Furthermore, the additional information on markets and prices will help to inform other strategic decision-making processes and groups, including the Cadre Harmonisé (CH).

2.2 Intended impact

