Nigeria: Remote Sensing Analysis of Borno State - Exploring proxy measures of vulnerability in hard-to-reach areas, 22 October 2020

INTRODUCTION

Almost eight million people are affected by the humanitarian crisis in north-east Nigeria, and since the start of the conflict in 2010, more than 50,000 people have been killed and 1.6 million displaced. In spite of the turmoil and the critical humanitarian conditions faced by the conflict-affected populations, significant proportions of the displaced have begun to return to their areas of origin.

As the protracted crisis in north-east Nigeria progresses into its tenth year, and despite a sustained number of humanitarian actors responding to the crisis, humanitarian needs in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) States remain dire and multi-faceted. The conflict has resulted in an estimated 7.1 million individuals in need of humanitarian assistance in 2019 – more than 50% of the entire estimated population of the three affected States.

Moreover, over 80% of internally displaced persons (IDPs) were located in Borno State only, the epicentre of the protracted crisis, with a majority living in urban host communities, making it difficult for actors to reach them and to plan responses appropriate to urban contexts. In addition, in 2020, an estimated 1 million people are located in hard-to-reach areas, with limited to no access to humanitarian assistance.

The humanitarian crisis has been exacerbated by mass population movements, a breakdown in basic infrastructure, multi-faceted poverty, and chronic long-term underdevelopment in the north-east. The fluid situation makes comprehensive, up-to-date data necessary to efficiently and effectively respond to humanitarian needs of affected populations. Yet, humanitarian actors working in Nigeria continue to face significant information gaps lacking required granular and comprehensive evidence to efficiently inform their response planning To address information gaps facing the humanitarian response, including a lack of consistent response-wide information on the needs, and vulnerabilities of crisis-affected populations in north-east Nigeria, REACH has been conducting the following two recurring multi-sectoral data collection exercises since 2018: