Nigeria
Nigeria - Rainy season (IOM-DTM, NiMET, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 August 2021)
- The rainy season in Nigeria's north-eastern Borno State has caused damage to shelters and camps accommodating internally displaced people.
- According to a damage assessment carried out by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), 6,533 individuals were affected by strong winds and heavy rainfall. At least 1,389 shelters and eight toilets were damaged or flooded.
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over northern Nigeria, including Borno State, on 18-20 August.