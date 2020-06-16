Nigeria: Questions and Answers on the Role of Aid Workers (Last updated 20 May 2020)

Question: What is an aid worker?

An aid worker is someone whose mission is to do humanitarian aid work, both nationally or internationally. They are also called ‘humanitarians’ and are professionals who have studied or received training in specific aspects of humanitarian assistance, follow international working guidelines and best practices. They have experience working in complex emergency situations, such as the one in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, resulting from over ten years of conflict in the north-east. Aid workers are guided in their work by the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence. In Nigeria, there are more than 2,500 aid workers, with more than 80 per cent being Nigerians, many of them from Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Question: What exactly is an aid worker doing?

An aid worker provides humanitarian assistance, at no financial cost, to people in need. This includes food, shelter, water, medical care, education, latrines, protection services such as vulnerability screening and legal aid and many other forms of practical support that people in an emergency need to survive. An aid worker also gives information to communities so that people know what is going on and can make well-informed decisions.

Question: Why are aid workers in Nigeria focusing on Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states only?

The three states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, located in north-east Nigeria, are facing one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the world today. A ten-year conflict with non-state armed groups is uprooting the life of millions, even beyond Nigerian borders into Cameroon, Chad and Niger. As is the case in many emergency situations, the Government invited humanitarian organisations to support their efforts in responding to people in need across these three states. Nigeria faces other types of crises or challenges in other parts of the country and some UN and International Non-governmental Organisations (INGOs) are working in in other states and/or areas across Nigeria.

Question: Who receives humanitarian assistance?

The number of people in need of urgent assistance in 2020 is estimated to be 7.9 million, compared to 7.1 million in 2019. Some of those people are inaccessible for aid workers, which is one of the major challenges facing humanitarians. Across the three states, some 1.2 million people are beyond the reach of humanitarian actors and deprived of much needed assistance and civil authority services.

Question: What are the accomplishments of aid workers in Nigeria so far?

In 2019, we reached 5.2 million people with humanitarian aid. About 2.4 million people received food security assistance on average each month. We also provided emergency health treatment or support to over 4 million people; and saved the lives of 650 children per day who were suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

Question: What are aid workers doing in response to COVID-19?

The United Nations and international organisations are supporting various Nigerian authorities in their efforts to inform people, prevent the spread of the virus and ensure people can receive treatment in case they contract COVID-19.