Nigeria: Quarterly Humanitarian Access Report (Borno, Adamawa, Yobe) October - December 2019

This report is for the exclusive use of the Nigeria Humanitarian Country Team. It is produced by OCHA Nigeria in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1st October to 31st December 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Resumption of operations of two INGOs suspended in September 2019 and subsequent developments (pp.1-2)

• Increased insecurity on main road axes and impact on humanitarian operations (p.3 & p.7)

• Execution of four staff affiliated to an INGO, permanence of kidnapping threat (p. 3)

• Extended lack of access in Rann, rainy season preventing delivery of significant assistance since July 2019 (p.5)

• Updated population estimates for inaccessible areas (p.6)