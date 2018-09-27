Nigeria: PSWG Protection Overview, July 2018

Protection

Achievements: The Protection sector collectively reached 1,637,661 (Protection: 512,252, CP: 666,499, GBV: 458,910) individuals between January and July 2018. This represents 61 per cent of the 2.7 million individuals targeted in the 2018 HRP. In July alone, 66,785 individuals were reached with protection operations and services, which include 35,012 provided with protection‐based material assistance; 16,227 reached with protection messaging; and 5,153 referred to other sectors for specialized services.

A total of 1,940 households were supported with energy efficient stoves and charcoal in Pulka, Borno State to protect families, particularly women and girls, from safety concerns associated with fetching firewood for cooking fuel.

Military counter‐insurgency operations continue to trigger huge population displacements in Borno State. These vulnerable people have sought refuge in Banki, Bama, Monguno and Pulka areas of Borno State. Critical challenges include lack of food, clothing and shelter. Malnutrition remains endemic in children among the new arrivals. Some 414 households (or 1,350 individuals) returned to Nigeria from Cameroon, Niger and Chad, settling in Gamboru, Ngala, Banki, Pulka and Damasak areas of Borno State. Protection sector partners are coordinating efforts to provide immediate response to protection needs of the new arrivals.

The Borno State Government has reactivated the High‐Level Return Task Force, chaired by the Deputy Governor of state, to address the issue of returns. The task force will provide guidance and policy direction on the return of IDPs and refugees to their areas of origin in accordance with the guiding principles of safety, dignity and voluntariness. A Technical Committee on Returns, chaired by the Ministry for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement (MRRR), with the Protection Sector Working Group as co‐chair, has been set up to support the Task Force.

With regard to access to identification for vulnerable populations, 28,500 national identification cards have been received in Maiduguri this year for people across IDP camps.

The Protection sector continues to lead implementation of the UN General Assembly resolution on a zero‐tolerance policy on sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA).

The ongoing conflict and insecurity poses major protection concerns among the displaced populations. For example, on 31 July in Gamboru, Borno State a NSAG entered the host community, killed one resident and looted food items. This resulted in many residents relocating to Fotokol, Cameroon to rent houses, but returning to Gamboru daily to continue their livelihood activities. This exemplifies the general lack of security and safety that permeates many LGAs in the north‐east region and Borno State in particular.

The HLP sub‐sector working group continues to engage with the Directors of Planning, Research and Statistics and the land officers in Borno State to provide support to the local government authorities and assist returnees in replacing lost documents at minimal cost. There is also a focus on supporting women in their HLP rights with regard to the property of deceased spouses as well as addressing cases of secondary occupation. HLP rights entitle displaced people to safe homes, free from eviction and are an essential stepping stone for displaced people to rebuild their lives.

Way forward: Funding remains critically low for protection sector partners. This impedes protection organisations’ efforts to deliver timely, life‐saving protection interventions.

Protection by presence in the deep field is an ongoing concern as a result of staffing constraints in the sector. The lack of Protection sector partners, coupled with the weak institutional capacity of predominantly national NGOs in critical areas in Borno State, is a significant gap and poses a major challenge to ensuring adequate coverage of the protection response throughout the worst affected LGAs. The sector continues to focus on scaling up protection presence for improved service delivery, including through more frequent monitoring visits to the field.