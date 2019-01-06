06 Jan 2019

Nigeria: PSWG Protection Overview, January - November 2018

Infographic
from United Nations Population Fund, UN Children's Fund, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1010.61 KB)

Protection

Achievements: From January to November 2018, around 2.5 million individuals were reached through protection services in terms of provision of protection‐based materials, legal aid and access to legal documentation, livelihood support, and protection messaging and training in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states.

North‐east Nigeria continues to register numerous IDP and refugee returnees across locations. In 2018, 40,393 returnees have been registered by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), of which 96% were unregistered in the country of asylum (CoA) and 24% returning involuntarily. In November 2018, Pulka area of Gwoza LGA in Borno State received 460 households (1,143 individuals) of refugee returnees from Kirawa, Cameroon and six individuals from Tamuro, Niger. The new arrivals stated that poor living conditions in the country of asylum triggered their return to Nigeria. While they were assisted with NFI kits, most of the new arrivals are still housed at a transit centre as shelter remains a major concern.

In the framework of access to legal documentation to enhance IDPs and returnees’ legal protection, some 185 IDPs were provided with E‐national ID cards at Dalori IDP Camp in Maiduguri. As of November 2018, about 10,000 individuals are estimated to have been provided with ID cards, whereas the target set from 2017 to 2018 was 100,000 provided support in securing land for the construction of additional shelters by the Shelter/CCCM Sector as part of efforts to decongest the IDP camp in Monguno LGA of Borno State.

The Housing, Land and Property Sub‐Sector Working Group provided support in securing land for the construction of additional shelters by the Shelter/CCCM Sector as part of efforts to decongest the IDP camp in Monguno LGA of Borno State.

The Mine Action Sub‐Sector Working Group reported that the month of November saw an increase in the number of civilians being abducted by armed groups and used to carry IED vests into populated areas.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.