Nigeria: PSWG Protection Overview, January - November 2018

Protection

Achievements: From January to November 2018, around 2.5 million individuals were reached through protection services in terms of provision of protection‐based materials, legal aid and access to legal documentation, livelihood support, and protection messaging and training in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states.

North‐east Nigeria continues to register numerous IDP and refugee returnees across locations. In 2018, 40,393 returnees have been registered by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), of which 96% were unregistered in the country of asylum (CoA) and 24% returning involuntarily. In November 2018, Pulka area of Gwoza LGA in Borno State received 460 households (1,143 individuals) of refugee returnees from Kirawa, Cameroon and six individuals from Tamuro, Niger. The new arrivals stated that poor living conditions in the country of asylum triggered their return to Nigeria. While they were assisted with NFI kits, most of the new arrivals are still housed at a transit centre as shelter remains a major concern.

In the framework of access to legal documentation to enhance IDPs and returnees’ legal protection, some 185 IDPs were provided with E‐national ID cards at Dalori IDP Camp in Maiduguri. As of November 2018, about 10,000 individuals are estimated to have been provided with ID cards, whereas the target set from 2017 to 2018 was 100,000 provided support in securing land for the construction of additional shelters by the Shelter/CCCM Sector as part of efforts to decongest the IDP camp in Monguno LGA of Borno State.

The Housing, Land and Property Sub‐Sector Working Group provided support in securing land for the construction of additional shelters by the Shelter/CCCM Sector as part of efforts to decongest the IDP camp in Monguno LGA of Borno State.

The Mine Action Sub‐Sector Working Group reported that the month of November saw an increase in the number of civilians being abducted by armed groups and used to carry IED vests into populated areas.