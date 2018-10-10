Nigeria: PSWG Protection Overview, August 2018

Achievements: in August, the Protection sector reached a total of 180,849 individuals including 26,017 with general protection support, 82,644 with child protection services and 72,188 with Gender‐Based Violence (GBV) response across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. The assistance included 9,335 reached with livelihood support, 8,421 provided with protection‐based material kits including solar lanterns, hygiene items and energy‐efficient cooking sets, and 1,134 provided with legal documentation and 606 assisted with access to legal protection.

Advocacy with the civil‐military mechanism for improved security of IDP camps has resulted in better security measures being implemented around camps. Field monitoring and protection by presence have been enhanced by sectors, including through the creation of protection coordination groups at LGA levels. Human Rights Officers and monitors have been deployed to the field by OHCHR. Further, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) is now present in the north‐east.

Protection actors continue to monitor population movement and prioritize timely response to new arrivals. Over 500 households arrived in Bama town of Borno State in August due to ongoing military operations, and new IDP arrivals also reached Monguno following attacks by Non‐ State Armed Groups (NSAGs). Most of the new arrivals in Bama town are sleeping in the open without shelter, and this situation needs to be urgently addressed. Additionally, 33 households from Mairori village, Guzamala LGA, moved to Bakassi camp in Maiduguri, because of acute security concerns, an increasing wave of attacks as well as a lack of assistance in Mairori. Some Nigerian refugees returned from Cameroon to Dikwa and Pulka, Borno State citing poor living standards in the country of asylum.

The Protection sector carried out a fact‐finding mission to Pulka, Borno State to look into reported allegations of forced labor being imposed on IDPs by the military. Such reports have caused serious concerns amongst humanitarian staff and the sector continues to monitor. Engagement with the military command in addressing these concerns through the CIMCOORD mechanism is ongoing.

Sector actors also carried out field monitoring to Ngala, also in Borno State to investigate allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation (SEA). The mission recommended that actors on the ground scale up engagement for the prevention of SEA, reinforcing the policy of zero tolerance.

The Housing, Land and Property Sub‐Working Group (HLPSWG) carried out three two‐day training for 35 government stakeholders, 25 traditional and religious leaders and 35 national NGO staff in Adamawa State. The training aimed at increasing awareness and enhancing the response of government authorities, humanitarian actors and relevant stakeholders on HLP issues. In terms of joint planning with other sectors, protection actors attended and contributed to the integration workshop on nutrition programming organized by the food and nutrition sectors, and advocated for protection mainstreaming in the food security, health and nutrition sectors.

Way forward: The sector continues advocacy with the military command in Pulka on respecting human rights, particularly on forced labor, and is also working with Theatre Command on this issue.