Nigeria: PSWG Protection - Monthly Update, January - July 2020

The conflict in the BAY states is first and foremost a protection crisis and the Protection Sector response aims to provide an environment where IDPs, returnees and host communities can enjoy their rights and are enabled to re-establish their lives thorugh child protection, gender-based violence, mine action and housing land and properties. The sector targeted 2.5 million people comprising of internally displaced persons (IDPs), IDPs and Refugee Returnees, and Host Communities initially the sector had a financial requirement of $82.5M to implement 76 projects this was reviewed upward to $96M to cover for new needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. As of ending July, the sector has reached 868,000 of the people targeted with different humanitarian assistance, this includes 318,000 through general protection activities, 334,000 through child protection activites, 370,000 with gender based violence activities, 82,000 with mine action activites and 12,000 through housing land and property activities. Funding remains a challenge, as of ending July the sector is funded at nine percent.