Nigeria: PSWG Protection - Monthly Update, January - April 2021

In 2021 the Protection Sector targeted 2.5 million people in 61 LGAs across the BAY states. Based on monitoring and vulnerability screening, the Sector's interventions will mitigate the harm caused by violence, exploitation or serious neglect. This includes psychosocial support, legal counselling, in-kind and cash assistance, case management and referral services. The Sector will also seek to prevent and reduce the risk of violence and abuse, and to counter negative coping mechanisms. These actions involve raising awareness of explosive hazards, improving access to civil documentation and basic services and sustainable durable solutions.