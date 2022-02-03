Nigeria: providing medical care to women and children in conflict-affected areas

Nigeria is a country facing multiple crises simultaneously: conflict in the Northeast, growing violence in the Northwest and in the Middle Belt, and Cameroonian refugees in the South.

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the repercussions of these crises, resulting in more than 8.7 million people requiring humanitarian aid.

In northeast Nigeria, more than 2 million people have been forced to leave their homes due to conflict.

With EU humanitarian funding, our partner ALIMA works to provide health care to pregnant women and children in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, northeast Nigeria. They assist not only the displaced population, but also the host communities.

In 2021, the EU allocated more than €56 million in humanitarian funding to Nigeria.