Nigeria: Protection Monitoring Report - Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara 3 - 15 January 2021

Executive Summary

Struggle for control of natural resources, including mines, water resources and pasture pitting between herders and farmers metamorphosed into communal clashes, conflict, banditry and criminality causing forced displacement into rural areas of Northwest (NW) of Nigeria mainly in Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states, has led to an estimated 8,000 fatalities1 , 70,000 Nigerian refugees2 have crossed into Niger Republic, scattered in about 20 villages in Maradi region and there are 186,820 in the 3 affected states.

From 3 to 15 January 2021, UNHCR in collaboration with National Commission for Refugees, Migrant and Internally displaced persons (NCFRMI) and Grassroot Initiative to Strengthen Community Resilience (GISCOR) conducted a joint protection assessment mission in order to identify the protection concerns of the IDPs inside the camps, camp like settings and host community in Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina States. The joint protection assessment targeted mainly the places of displacement because of banditry. This protection monitoring mission is a follow up to the last UNHCR-NCFRMI joint assessment missions undertaken in Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina States in July-August 2019, and in December 2019.