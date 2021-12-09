Nigeria – Protection Crisis ETS User Satisfaction Survey report 2021, Survey period 29/10/21 to 19/11/21

Background

Since its activation on 23 November 2016, the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) has provided reliable internet connectivity and security communications services in North-East Nigeria to enable thousands of humanitarians on the ground to carry out their jobs efficiently and safely, ultimately assisting more people and saving more lives.

The ETS in Nigeria is led by the World Food Programme (WFP), and is responding with government, the private sector, and humanitarian organisations to ensure a coordinated response.

The ETS conducted a user satisfaction survey in November 2021 to assess the quality of the services available to the entire humanitarian community. The results will help the ETS to identify areas of improvement and to continue maintaining high quality communications services, where needed.

Overview and Methodology

The survey comprised 13 questions and was distributed on 29 October to the ICT Working Group and all ETS service users in Maiduguri, as well as to field hub staff in Banki, Bama, Damasak, Gwoza, Ngala and Monguno. The ETS team encouraged users to participate in the survey by sharing weekly reminders, oneon-one reminders and placing QR codes in all humanitarian hubs for easy access to the survey. The survey was extended until 19 November to ensure the maximum number of respondents could participate.

A total of 900 humanitarians responded to the survey, setting the record as the highest number of responses to an annual ETC/ETS user satisfaction survey globally. Most respondents represented international NGOs (52%), United Nations (UN) agencies (31%) and local NGOs/government/other (17%).