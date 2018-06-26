Nigeria: Population Flow Monitoring, Kano and Sokoto - May 1-31, 2018

INTRODUCTION:

IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout West and Central Africa. Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) allow IOM to quantify and qualify migration flows, trends and routes at entry transit or exit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centers). In Nigeria, Flow Monitoring Points were established in March 2017 at several locations in Sokoto and included bus stations and all important transit locations in the northwestern state. This dashboard is an overview of the data collected in Sokoto from Flow Monitoring Points in May 2018.

Results show that the daily average number of individuals observed at the Flow Monitoring Point of Sokoto decreased by five percent compared to April.

In May, Tahoua and Maradi were the main cities of departure of population passing through Sokoto, whereas Tahoua, Maradi, Dosso, Agadez, Zinder and Diffa were the main cities of destination of observed flows.

The main types of flows identified were: Economic migration more than six months (40% of all flows),

Short term local movement less than six months (32% of all flows), seasonal (27% of all flows) and Tourism (1% of all flows).

Four main modes of transport were identified: cars (64% of all flows), motorbikes (12% of all flows), bikes (14% of all flows), buses (9% of all flows), others (1% of all flows). Nigerians and Nigeriens were the main nationalities observed crossing the transit locations this month.

METHODOLOGY: The flow monitoring methodology aims to identify areas prone to internal, crossborder and regional migration. Mobility area assessments are conducted at the national level. DTM teams then collect information at the local level to identify key transit points. Enumerators collect data from key informants at the flow monitoring points: key informants may be bus station staffs, police or custom officers, bus drivers or migrants themselves. Data is collected through a basic form combined with direct observations – enabling gender and nationality breakdowns. In Sokoto, the Flow Monitoring Points were selected following consultations with local and national key stakeholders involved in the management of migration in Nigeria, and based on its location and distinctive characteristics of flows in the area. Data is collected on a daily basis during peak hours.

LIMITATIONS: Data collected for these exercises should be understood as estimations only. They represent only part of the total flows passing through the Gada – Galmi, Sabon-Birni – Guidan-Roumdji, and Illela - Kornni routes. The spatial and temporal coverage of this data collection activity is therefore incomplete. In addition, although data is collected daily, it is collected only during peak hours. The portion of the flows that occur during the uncovered hours is not represented. Data on vulnerability is based on direct observation and should be understood as mainly indicative.