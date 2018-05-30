Nigeria: Population Flow Monitoring, Kano and Sokoto - April 1-30, 2018

INTRODUCTION: IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout West and Central Africa. Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) allow IOM to quantify and qualify migration flows, trends, and routes, at entry, transit or exit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centers). In Nigeria, a Flow Monitoring Point was established since March 2017 in several important transit locations in Sokoto; daily movements of passenger buses to and from Niger is observed at this point daily. This dashboard is an overview of the data collected in this Flow Monitoring Point in April 2018.

Results show that the daily average number of individuals observed at the Flow Monitoring Point of Sokoto decreased by 1% compared to March. In April, Tahoua and Maradi were the main cities of departure of population passing through Sokoto, whereas Tahoua, Maradi, Dosso, Agadez, Zinder and Diffa were the main cities of destination of observed flows. The main types of flows identified are: Short term local movement 6-month (43% of all flows), Economic migration 6-month (33% of all flows), Seasonal (23% of all flows), and Tourism (1% of all flows).

Four main modes of transport were identified: cars (65% of all flows), motorbikes (12% of all flows), bikes (11% of all flows), buses (11% of all flows), others (1% of all flows). Nigerians, Nigeriens and Malians were the main nationalities observed this month.

METHODOLOGY: The flow monitoring methodology aims to identify areas prone to internal, crossborder and regional migration. Mobility area assessments are conducted at the national level. DTM teams then collect information at the local level to identify key transit points. Enumerators collect data from key informants at the flow monitoring points: key informants may be bus station staffs, police or custom officers, bus drivers or migrants themselves. Data is collected through a basic form combined with direct observations – enabling gender and nationality breakdowns. In Sokoto, the Flow Monitoring Point was selected following consultations with local and national key stakeholders involved in the management of migration in Nigeria, and based on its location and distinctive characteristics of flows in the area. Data is collected on a daily basis during peak hours.

LIMITATIONS: Data collected for these exercises should be understood as estimations only. They represent only part of the total flows passing through the Gada – Galmi, Sabon-Birni – Guidan-Roumdji, and Illela - Kornni routes. The spatial and temporal coverage of this data collection activity is therefore incomplete. In addition, although data is collected daily, it is collected only during peak hours. The portion of the flows that occur during the uncovered hours is not represented. Data on vulnerability is based on direct observation and should be understood as mainly indicative.