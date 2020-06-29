Nigeria + 4 more

Nigeria: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #39 Period: 1 - 31 May 2020

Results show that the average daily number of individuals observed in May, at the FMPs in Nigeria, was 691. This represents a 2 per cent decrease compared to the daily average of April 2020. The 2 per cent decrease from the previous month is as a result of movement restriction and travel guidelines imposed by the Federal Government of Nigeria as a response to the increase in communal transmission of Covid-19 virus.

Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon were the main countries of departure and intended destination for individuals passing through FMPs. In addition, the main type of flows identified were: short-term local movements (44% of all flows); economic migration of more than six months (34% of all flows); seasonal migration (18% of all flows); and tourism (3% of all flows).

Four main modes of transport were identified: car (49% of all flows), bus (44% of all flows), motorbike (3% of all flows) and foot (2% of all flows).

