Nigeria: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #38 Period: 1 — 30 April 2020

DTM Niger monitors migration flows at seven key transit points around the country: Arlit, Séguédine/Madama, Magaria, Dan Barto, Dan Issa and Tahoua. In April 2020, 1,022 individuals were on average observed crossing FMPs daily. This represents a 31 per cent decrease when compared to the previous month. The majority of travelers (56%) were men, while 17 per cent were women and 27 per cent were children. Niger and Nigeria were both the main countries of provenance (87% and 8%) and of destination (88% and 8%) of travellers. Nationals from Niger and Nigeria accounted for 996 per cent of all the migrants recorded at the FMPs. Seasonal migration (40% of the flows), Short-term movements (33%) and economic migration, including but not limited to long-term migration of more than six months (19%) were the primary types of movements observed.