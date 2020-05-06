Nigeria: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #37 Period: 1 — 31 March 2020

Results show that the average daily number of individuals observed in March, at the FMPs in Nigeria, was 1,069. This represents a 15 per cent decrease compared to the daily average of February 2020. The 15 per cent decrease from the previous month is largely due to the outbreak of the novel Corona Virus pandemic. Nigeria recorded its first case of Covid-19 on 27 February 2020 and the first death from the global pandemic was recorded on 23 March. Hence, the decline in migration flow. Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon were the main countries of departure and intended destination for individuals passing through FMPs. In addition, the types of flows identified were: short-term local movements (44% of all flows); economic migration of more than six months (37% of all flows); seasonal migration (10% of all flows); and tourism (9% of all flows).

Two main modes of transport were identified: car (54% of all flows) and bus (40% of all flows). Nigerian (52%), Nigerien (34%), Chadian (5%), Malian (3%), Cameroonian (2%) and Libyan (2%) nationals were the main nationalities recorded transiting through FMPs this month.