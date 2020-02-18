Nigeria: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #35 Period: 1 — 31 January 2020

INTRODUCTION:

IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout West and Central Africa. Through the setup of Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), IOM seeks to quantify migration flows, trends and routes to gain a better understanding of the profiles of observed individuals at entry, transit and/or exit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres). In Nigeria, FMPs were established in March 2017 in several important transit locations in Sokoto and Kano to monitor the movements of passenger buses to and from Niger. This dashboard is an overview of the data collected at these FMPs in January 2020. Results show that the average daily number of individuals observed in January, at the FMPs in Nigeria, was 1,208. This represents a 5 per cent decrease compared to the daily average of December 2019. The 5% decrease from the previous month was largely due to the government’s tight security at the Nigeria-Niger borders. Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon were the main countries of departure and intended destination for individuals passing through FMPs. In addition, the types of flows identified were: short-term local movements (43% of all flows); economic migration of more than six months (36% of all flows); seasonal migration (11% of all flows); and tourism (10% of all flows).

Five main modes of transport were identified: car (54% of all flows), bus (29% of all flows), bicycle (5% of all flows), motorbike (5% of all flows) and foot (5% of all flows).

Nigerian (51%), Nigerien (34%), Chadian (5%), Malian (3%), Cameroonian (2%) and Libyan (2%) nationals were the main nationalities recorded transiting through FMPs this month.