18 Feb 2020

Nigeria: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #35 Period: 1 — 31 January 2020

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 18 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (901.58 KB)

INTRODUCTION:

IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout West and Central Africa. Through the setup of Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), IOM seeks to quantify migration flows, trends and routes to gain a better understanding of the profiles of observed individuals at entry, transit and/or exit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres). In Nigeria, FMPs were established in March 2017 in several important transit locations in Sokoto and Kano to monitor the movements of passenger buses to and from Niger. This dashboard is an overview of the data collected at these FMPs in January 2020. Results show that the average daily number of individuals observed in January, at the FMPs in Nigeria, was 1,208. This represents a 5 per cent decrease compared to the daily average of December 2019. The 5% decrease from the previous month was largely due to the government’s tight security at the Nigeria-Niger borders. Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon were the main countries of departure and intended destination for individuals passing through FMPs. In addition, the types of flows identified were: short-term local movements (43% of all flows); economic migration of more than six months (36% of all flows); seasonal migration (11% of all flows); and tourism (10% of all flows).
Five main modes of transport were identified: car (54% of all flows), bus (29% of all flows), bicycle (5% of all flows), motorbike (5% of all flows) and foot (5% of all flows).
Nigerian (51%), Nigerien (34%), Chadian (5%), Malian (3%), Cameroonian (2%) and Libyan (2%) nationals were the main nationalities recorded transiting through FMPs this month.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.