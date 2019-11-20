Nigeria: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #32 Period: 1 — 25 October 2019

INTRODUCTION:

IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout West and Central Africa. Through the setup of Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), IOM seeks to quantify migration flows, trends and routes to gain a better understanding of the profiles of observed individuals at entry, transit and/or exit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres). In Nigeria, FMPs were established in March 2017 in several important transit locations in Sokoto and Kano to monitor the movements of passenger buses to and from Niger. This dashboard is an overview of the data collected at these FMPs in October 2019.

Results show that the average daily number of individuals observed in October, at the FMPs in Nigeria, was 1,192. The data was collected from 1 – 25 October. This represents a <1 per cent decrease compared to the daily average of September 2019. In October, Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon were the main countries of departure and intended destination for individuals passing through FMPs. In addition, the main types of flows identified were: short term local movements (41% of all flows); economic migration of more than six months (39% of all flows); seasonal migration (14% of all flows); and tourism (6% of all flows).