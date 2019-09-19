Nigeria: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #30 Period: 1 — 31 August 2019

Results show that the average daily number of individuals observed in August, at the FMPs in Nigeria, was 1,334. This represents a 13 per cent decrease compared to July 2019, The decrease was attributed to Islamic religious holiday and extreme border control measures at the Nigeria – Niger border. In August, Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon were the main countries of departure and intended destination for individuals passing through FMPs. In addition, the main types of flows identified were: short term local movements (43% of all flows); economic migration of more than six months (36% of all flows); seasonal migration (15% of all flows); and tourism (6% of all flows). Four main modes of transport were identified: travel by car (59% of all flows), bus (27% of all flows), bicycle (6% of all flows) and motorbike (6% of all flows). Nigerian (54%), Nigerien (37%), Chadian (4%), Malian (2%) and Cameroonian (2%) nationals were the main nationalities recorded this month.