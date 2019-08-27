27 Aug 2019

Nigeria: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #29 (1 - 31 July 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 27 Aug 2019
Results show that the average daily number of individuals observed in July, at the FMPs in Nigeria, was 1,533. This represents an 8 per cent increase compared to June 2019, this was attributed to the increased business activities between Nigerian traders and counterparts in neighbouring countries. In July, Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon were the main countries of departure and intended destination for individuals passing through FMPs. In addition, the main types of flows identified were: short term local movements (45% of all flows); economic migration of more than six months (37% of all flows); seasonal migration (14% of all flows); and tourism (5% of all flows).

Four main modes of transport were identified: travel by car (61% of all flows), bus (29% of all flows), bicycle (5% of all flows) and motorbike (4% of all flows). Nigerian (53%), Nigerien (38%), Chadian (3%), Malian (2%) and Cameroonian (2%) nationals were the main nationalities recorded this month.

