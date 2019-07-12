12 Jul 2019

Nigeria: Population Flow Monitoring Dashboard #26 (1 - 30 April 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
INTRODUCTION

IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout West and Central Africa through the setup of Flow Monitoring Points ( IOM seeks to quantify migration flows trend s and routes to gain a better understanding of the profiles of observed individuals at entry, transit and/ or exit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres) In Nigeria, FMPs were established in March 2017 in several important transit locations in Sokoto and Kano to monitor the movements of passenger buses to and from the Niger This dashboard is an overview of the data collected in these FMPs in April 201 9

Results show that the daily average number of individuals observed in April at the F MP s in Nigeria was 1 560 This represents a 36 per cent increase compared to March 2019 this increase is due to increased stability experienced in the aftermath of the elections conducted in the previous month In April Nigeria, the Niger, Chad, and Cameroon were the main countries of intended destination and departure of individuals passing through FMPs In addition, the main types of flows identified were short term local movements (43% of all flows) economic migration of more than six months (35% of all flows) seasonal migration (15% of all flows) and tourism (7% of all flows)

Four main modes of transport were identified travel by car (59% of all flows), bus (29% of all flows), bicycle (5% of all flows) and motorbike (5% of all flows) Nigerian (53%) Nigerien (38%) Chadian (4%) Malian (2%) and Cameroonian (2%) nationals were the main nationalities recorded this month

