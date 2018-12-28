Nigeria: Population Flow Monitoring, Dashboard #21 (Period: 1-30 November 2018)

INTRODUCTION: IOM works with national and local authorities in order to gain a better understanding of population movements throughout West and Central Africa. Through the setup of Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), IOM seeks to quantify migration flows, trends and routes and to gain a better understanding of the profiles of observed individuals at entry, transit or exit points (such as border crossing posts, bus stations, rest areas, police checkpoints and reception centres). In Nigeria, FMPs were established in March 2017 in several important transit locations in Sokoto and Kano to track the movements of passenger buses to and from Niger. This dashboard is an overview of the data collected in these FMPs in November 2018.

Results show that the daily average number of individuals observed in November at the FMPs in Nigeria increased by five per cent as compared to October. In November, Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon were the main countries of intended destination and departure of individuals passing through the different FMPs. In addition, the main types of flows identified were: short term local movements (41% of all flows); economic migration of more than six months (33% of all flows); and seasonal migration (16% of all flows).

Four main modes of transport were identified: travel by car (61% of all flows), bus (26% of all flows), motorbike (5% of all flows) and bicycle (4% of all flows). The main nationalities observed this month were recorded as Nigerian (53%), Nigerien (34%), Chadian (5%), Malian (4%) and Cameroonian (2%) nationals.

METHODOLOGY: The flow monitoring methodology aims to highlight areas with high internal, crossborder and regional migration. Mobility area assessments are conducted at the national level. DTM teams then collect information at the local level to identify key transit points. Enumerators collect data from key informants (KIs) at the flow monitoring points: key informants may be bus station staff, police or customs officers, bus drivers or migrants themselves. Data is collected through a basic form filled out by enumerators following interviews with KIs and combined with direct observations – enabling gender and nationality breakdowns. In Sokoto and Kano, each FMP was selected following consultations with local and national key stakeholders involved in the management of migration in Nigeria and based on location and distinctive characteristics of flows in each area. Data is collected on a daily basis during peak hours.

LIMITATIONS: Data collected for these exercises should be understood as estimations only. They represent only part of the total flows passing through the Gada – Galmi; Sabon-Birni – Guidan-Roumdji; Illela – Kornni; Kano – Maradi and Kano - Zinder routes. The spatial and temporal coverage of this data collection activity is therefore incomplete. In addition, although data is collected daily, it is collected only during peak hours. The portion of the flows that occur during the uncovered hours is not represented. Data on vulnerability is based on direct observation and should be understood as mainly indicative.