Nigeria - Population displacement (DG ECHO, IOM, WFP, National Bureau of Statistics) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 December 2019)

On top of the 2 million people internally displaced (IDPs) by the conflict in Northeast Nigeria, a new report from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) identifies 540,049 people displaced by communal clashes and banditry in North West and North Central areas. With the intensification of attacks and tensions, displacement has worsened in 2019. Benue and Plateau states host the greatest number of IDPs, the majority having fled clashes between herders and farmers. 83% of the IDPs live in host communities; despite relative access to land, food remains the priority need, followed by basic household commodities and shelter.