03 Dec 2019

Nigeria - Population displacement (DG ECHO, IOM, WFP, National Bureau of Statistics) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 Dec 2019 View Original

  • On top of the 2 million people internally displaced (IDPs) by the conflict in Northeast Nigeria, a new report from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) identifies 540,049 people displaced by communal clashes and banditry in North West and North Central areas. With the intensification of attacks and tensions, displacement has worsened in 2019. Benue and Plateau states host the greatest number of IDPs, the majority having fled clashes between herders and farmers. 83% of the IDPs live in host communities; despite relative access to land, food remains the priority need, followed by basic household commodities and shelter.

  • Violent crime, banditry, killings and attacks on villages triggered large-scale displacement in Katsina and Zamfara states, and across the border towards Niger. A recent Rapid Food Security and Nutrition Assessment reported high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition in Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina states. 70% of the IDPs have insufficient food and global acute malnutrition among children is very high (18% in Sokoto to 31% in Zamfara). DG ECHO is responding to these needs with a small-scale emergency nutrition response implemented by UNICEF.

