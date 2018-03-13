13 Mar 2018

Nigeria plans to negotiate for release of 110 abducted Dapchi girls

Report
from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 12 Mar 2018 View Original

  • Nigeria's president says negotiation better than force

  • 110 girls abducted in Feb by suspected Boko Haram militants

  • Highest-profile mass abduction since 2014 Chibok kidnapping (Adds details, quotes, bullet points, alters headline)

ABUJA, March 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria's presidency said on Monday it plans to negotiate for the release of 110 girls abducted from a school in the northeastern town of Dapchi last month, rather than use a military operation to free them by force.

Read the full report on Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation.

