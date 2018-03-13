Nigeria plans to negotiate for release of 110 abducted Dapchi girls

Nigeria's president says negotiation better than force

110 girls abducted in Feb by suspected Boko Haram militants

Highest-profile mass abduction since 2014 Chibok kidnapping (Adds details, quotes, bullet points, alters headline)

ABUJA, March 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria's presidency said on Monday it plans to negotiate for the release of 110 girls abducted from a school in the northeastern town of Dapchi last month, rather than use a military operation to free them by force.

