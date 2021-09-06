Nigeria: Periodic Advocacy Report (January-June 2021)

The humanitarian footprint across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states (BAY) allow UN agencies and their partners to deliver life-saving assistance despite the challenging operating environment. In the first half of 2021, the humanitarian partners participating in the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) provided 2.7 million people across the BAY states with humanitarian assistance through the various sectors. The overall achievement of people reached represent 42 per cent of the population targeted by humanitarian actors, which is a 9 per cent increase compared to 2.6 million people reached last year during the same period. Of the people reached, 0.7 million were children under the age of five. On average, an estimated 1 million people per month receive humanitarian assistance from one or more sectors. In total, humanitarian aid reached 1.1 million IDPs, 0.4 million returnees, and 1.2 million people living in host communities.

All three of the BAY states are in need of critical, multi-sectoral assistance. The most significant portion of people reached is in Borno at 80 per cent, followed by Adamawa at 13 per cent and Yobe at 7 per cent. The bulk of the operation is in Borno state given the needs as well as the large size of the affected population and the number of internally displaced person (IDP) camps, while the operational environment remains highly volatile. Main supply routes have become unsafe for civilians and aid workers, with the increased risk of illegal checkpoints and potential NSAGs attacks on humanitarian cargo and goods.

Monitoring reports on implementation compared to targets in 2021 are available in detail, on Humanitarian Insight; current data are through July 2021.)