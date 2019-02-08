Nigeria - Overcrowded Internally Displaced People camps (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 February 2019)

Approximately 4 000 displaced people lost their shelter on 7 February in Monguno (Borno State, Northeast Nigeria) due to the outbreak of a fire. Risks of fire outbreak, but also of communicable diseases increase in overcrowded sites. Risks of communicable diseases, critical protection and security incidents are also of concern.

In 2018, more than 750 000 displaced people were living in highly congested conditions, far below the required minimum standards. An estimated 600 hectares of land would be needed to decongest these overcrowded sites.