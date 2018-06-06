Nigeria: Operation Overview - May 2018

Background

The Logistics Sector Nigeria provides support to the Government-led coordination of the humanitarian logistics response in north-eastern Nigeria by facilitating access to common logistics services, maintaining regular bilateral and collective engagement in an open forum for discussing and addressing logistics issues as they arise, as well as providing guidance on, and promoting, joint inter-agency logistical planning.

May Highlights

• In May, the Logistics Sector facilitated the storage of 2,750 m3 (1,133 mt) of humanitarian relief items at the four common storage sites in Maiduguri, Monguno, Banki and Ngala on behalf of 19 organisations.

• The Inter-Agency Logistics Base in Maiduguri (2,700 m2 ) is managed by Première Urgence Internationale (PUI) on behalf of the Logistics Sector, and has been used by a total of 30 humanitarian organisations in the past. PUI is also facilitating the consolidation of critical air cargo in coordination with UNHAS, and this month 3.2 m³ (2.5 mt) of light cargo was consolidated on behalf of 6 organisations and then airlifted by UNHAS to 9 locations.

• The common storage site in Monguno (1,280 m2 ) is managed by Solidarites International (SI) and used by six organisations; the common storage site in Banki (480 m2 ) by INTERSOS and used by five organisations; the site in Ngala (880 m2 ) by eHealth Africa, for which seven organisations signed the agreement for the use of the site.

• The remaining common storage sites in Damasak, Dikwa, Bama and Rann are about to be finalised and shall all be operational in June. The sites in Dikwa and Damasak will be managed by ACTED, in Bama by INTERSOS, and in Rann by eHealth Africa.

• The Logistics Sector continued to support the Civil/Military coordination mechanisms established by OCHA in facilitating cargo movements and coordination of military escort arrangements for inter-agency convoys on required routes. Throughout May, the Sector processed 424 humanitarian cargo movement requests on behalf of 20 organisations, representing 1,544 trucks, out of which 1,084 required the arrangement of a military escort.

• The Logistics Sector team conducted eight field missions: two to Damasak to set up two MSUs on the compound next to the Humanitarian Hub; one MSU will serve as common storage and one is for WFP food only. Three missions were undertaken to Dikwa to set-up three MSUs and one prefab office. Two missions were undertaken to Rann to supervise the ongoing construction work and to certify the quality of work done at the helipad, which the Logistics Sector built in support of UNHAS operations. One mission was conducted to Banki to review the possibility of relocating the four MSUs from the military compound to the new site next to the Humanitarian Hub, however security clearance is still pending for the move, as the trenches are yet to be finalised.

• The Logistics Sector held five trainings in Maiduguri with 79 participants representing 16 organisations. Two GPS trainings were held for staff from the IOMled CCCM/Shelter & NFI Sector; it included theoretical and practical sessions on setting up and using a GPS unit, and using GPS on mobile devices. A practical training on how to set up an MSU was facilitated for various partners, and two trainings were organised on the Relief Item Tracking Application (RITA) for ACTED and INTERSOS staff who will manage the common storage sites in Damasak, Dikwa and Bama.