Nigeria Operation Overview, June 2018

Background

The Nigeria Logistics Sector provides support to the Government-led coordination of the humanitarian response in north-eastern Nigeria by facilitating access to common logistics services; maintaining bilateral and collective engagement with all stakeholders for discussion and resolution of logistics issues as they arise; as well as providing guidance on, and promoting, joint inter-agency logistical planning.

June Highlights

• In June, the Logistics Sector facilitated the storage of 2,070 m3 (560 mt) of humanitarian relief items at the four common storage sites in Maiduguri, Monguno, Banki and Ngala on behalf of 18 organisations.

• The storage site in Maiduguri (2,700 m2 ) is operated by Première Urgence Internationale (PUI) on behalf of the Logistics Sector and has been used by a total of 30 humanitarian organisations to date. PUI is also implementing a service to consolidate critical cargo for dispatch by air with UNHAS, and this month 0.7 m³ (0.5 mt) of light cargo was handled on behalf of four organisations and then handed over to UNHAS.

• The storage site in Monguno (1,280 m2 ) is operated by Solidarites International (SI) and has been used by six organisations to date; the site in Banki (480 m2 ) is operated by INTERSOS and has been used by five organisations to date; the site in Ngala (880 m2 ) is operated by eHealth Africa and seven organisations have made arrangements to use the site.

• A new storage site in Bama, to be operated by INTERSOS opened on 13 June, the storage area is a refurbished concrete building located in the compound of the humanitarian hub. The new sites in Dikwa and Damasak, both to be operated by ACTED were also opened on 25 June.

• The remaining storage site in Rann is expected to open in July, and will be operated by eHealth Africa.

• The Logistics Sector continued to support the Civil/Military Coordination mechanisms established by OCHA, facilitating cargo movements and coordination with military escorts for inter-agency convoys on required routes.

In June the Sector processed 414 humanitarian cargo movement requests on behalf of 24 organisations, representing approximately 1,484 trucks, out of which 942 required escort arrangements.

• The Logistics Sector team conducted six field missions in support of construction works for humanitarian logistics infrastructure: in Dikwa an MSU that collapsed due to strong winds and heavy rains was dismantled; in Rann the progress of ongoing construction work at the helipad, built in support of UNHAS operations, was inspected; in Ngala a new site assessment was needed to enable relocation of an office prefab; in Damasak a new prefab was set up.